Unilever Sri Lanka enters the floor cleaners and surface spray category with Vim

Unilever Sri Lanka, one of Sri Lanka’s largest fast-moving consumer goods companies, announced its entry into the floor cleaners and surface spray category, under its trusted household cleaning brand Vim. Given that consumers the world over are greatly concerned about hygiene and protecting their families, the launch of this range is in line with the company’s commitment to help improve the health and well-being of people across the globe.

Offering protection from illness causing germs, the Vim floor cleaner and surface spray range utilizes Germ Magnet Technology to kill 99.9% of germs, while removing dirt and stains across multiple surfaces including ceramic, metal, glass, granite and cement. An eco-friendly formulation with a neutral pH value, the range is 100% biodegradable, and is complemented with 100% recyclable packaging that is tamper-evident through a special induction seal. Further, its childproof cap enhances domestic safety. The range is offered through multiple pack options ranging from 200ml and 500ml bottles, priced at Rs.105/- and Rs.190/-, respectively, while the Vim Surface Spray is offered through a 475ml bottle, priced at Rs. 330/-.

Sharmila Bandara, Marketing Director – Home Care, Food, Refreshment and Water, Unilever Sri Lanka said, “Vim is a cherished brand that has been trusted by households for generations. An award-winning brand, it is a staple cleaning partner in kitchens across the country. Vim’s entry into the floor cleaners and surface spray category enhances our ability to offer holistic cleanliness and safety products for domestic use. As a result, we are excited to deliver further on the promise of health and well-being to our consumers, especially during a time of heightened concern about hygiene.”

Gerard Irudayaraj, Supply Chain Director, Unilever Sri Lanka said, “A permanent thrust in our local manufacturing strategy is to deliver superior innovations on par with international quality standards. Significant investment in line with this promise has resulted in several benefits accruing to the communities we serve. The launch of Vim in the floor cleaners and surface spray category has generated employment opportunities both directly and indirectly, while also enabling us to share global knowledge on new technologies and processes with our partners, thus enriching their capability.”

Milinda Weerasinghe, Category Lead – Nutrition, Home & Hygiene, Unilever Sri Lanka said, “Our continuous consumer relevance stems not only from offering innovative products in line with their innate needs, but also through our ability to provide international quality products at affordable price points, for all Sri Lankans to enjoy. We are honoured therefore to introduce the Vim floor cleaner and surface spray range with germ magnet technology which kills 99.9% of germs, thereby delivering on our promise of a safe household void of germs.”