SLPP demands apology from Wimal over comments on party leadership

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has demanded an apology from Minister Wimal Weerawansa after he proposed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa be made leader of the alliance.

The National Freedom Front leader and SLPP MP had told a local weekend newspaper that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa must be removed as the leader of the SLPP, and be replaced by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Responding to the statement, SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam told reporters today that MP Weerawansa has no right to comment or make any decision with regard to the alliance.

Kariyawasam said the SLLP’s stance is that Minister Weerawansa must extend an apology to the public in this regard and must also withdraw his statement.

He reiterated that MP Wimal Weerawansa has no authority to make any statements with regard to the SLPP.

Stating that the SLPP regrets that the Minister had made such a statement, Kariyawasam said it was also regrettable that as a leader of a party affiliated with the SLPP and being a Cabinet Minister, Weerawansa had made such a low statement.

He further requested Minister Weerawansa to apologize to the public for issuing such a statement with regard to the SLPP. (Colombo Gazette)