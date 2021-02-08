Private bus strike postponed following talks

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Lanka Private Bus Owners Association (LPBOA) postponed its planned strike action, which was to get underway at midnight today.

Chairman of the Association Gemunu Wijeratne told Colombo Gazette that the strike has been postponed by a week.

He said the decision was taken after discussions were held with State Minister of Finance, Capital Markets, and Public Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal at his residence today.

The LPBOA initially planned to launch the strike over issues faced by them, such as loans and leases, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gemunu Wijeratne said State Minister Cabraal had vouched to resolve the issues within a week, after which a decision was taken to postponed the planned strike.

The LPBOA Chairman added that in the event the State Minister fails to resolve the issues as promised, the Association will launch its strike action next week. (Colombo Gazette)