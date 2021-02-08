Police bust racket involving stolen vehicles

A 26-year-old has been arrested in Kaduwela on charges of preparing fake documents to assist a vehicle racket.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspect had prepared fake documents for gangs involved in vehicle thefts to obtain original licence plates.

The individuals involved in the robbery of vehicles are reported to have produced the fake documents to authorities to obtain original licence plates for the stolen vehicles.

After obtaining the licence plates, the gangs fix the licence plates on to the stolen vehicles and thereafter resell the vehicles to unsuspecting buyers, he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana said preliminary investigations have revealed that the vehicle racket is an organized crime involving a group of individuals.

The suspect from Kaduwela was arrested by the Western Province South Crime Investigations Unit yesterday, while the officials had recovered 40 fake documents from his possession.

The man will be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today, while further investigations are underway into the vehicle racket.

A number of vehicle thefts have been reported in recent times, with the Police constantly warning the public to remain vigilant in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)