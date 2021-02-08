Over 50 people found to be infected in Minuwangoda

Over 50 people have been found to be infected with COVID-19 in Minuwangoda in the Gampaha District.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said 51 persons were detected with the virus in the 24 hours ending at 06am today.

This is the highest number of infected persons to be detected in the District, followed by 27 from Nittambuwa, 26 from Kadawatta and 18 from Meegahawatta.

They were among 772 infected persons detected across the country in the last 24 hours.

The second wave of the coronavirus emerged following the detection of a new COVID-19 cluster in Minuwangoda in October 2020.

The NOCPC said the Colombo District reported the highest number of infected people during the last 24 hours, with 245 infected individuals.

Nearly 25 infected persons were detected from Colombo Fort, 22 from Borella, 17 from Wellampitiya, 16 each from Mount Lavinia and Mattakkuliya, 13 from Nawagamuwa, and 12 from Gotatuwa.

Sixteen infected people were also reported from Nawalapitiya in the Kandy District and 11 from Beruwala in the Kalutara District.

The detections were made following 15,746 PCR tests conducted by health authorities yesterday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka stands at 69, 347, with 63,400 recoveries, and 5,591 under medical care.

The NOCPC said 8,027 people are undergoing quarantine at 91 quarantine centres across the country at present.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increased to 356 after five more deaths were reported yesterday.

Among the deaths, 13 were reported during the first wave of the virus, and 343 have been reported during the second wave since October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)