Nine more coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Nine more coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka.

The Government Information Department said that the death toll in Sri Lanka rose to 365 today.

Of the latest victims, one is a 95-year-old man from Colombo 15. He died at his residence.

The second victim is a 61-year-old woman from Anuradhapura. She died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The third victim is a 50-year-old man from Kurunegala. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The fourth victim is a 70-year-old man from Negombo. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The fifth victim is a 45-year-old woman from Colombo 12. She died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The sixth victim is a 76-year old woman from Kayts. She died at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

The seventh victim is 61-year-old man from Horana. He died at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The eighth victim is a 42-year-old man from Gurudeniya. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The ninth victim is a 73-year-old man from Mawanella. He died at the Teldeniya Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)