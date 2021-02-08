Nations Trust Bank powers professionals’ vehicle aspirations

Nations Trust Bank Leasing introduces Nations Professional Lease with customized vehicle finance solutions, the ideal leasing product, tailor made for busy professionals and salaried employees aspiring to own their dream car.

Nations Trust Leasing offers the leasing solution most suitable for working professionals with minimal turnaround time and minimal documentation to accommodate the limited time at their disposal. A convenient service with no guarantors required and less documentation, Nations Professional Lease gives customers to make a lump sum payment of 30% as the last rental. The bank also provides discounts on insurance and special benefits on early settlements and has competitive interest rates for registered & unregistered vehicles in comparison to the market.

Priyantha Samaradiwakara – Senior Vice President Leasing at Nations Trust Bank commented on Nations Professional Leasing, “We at Nations Trust Bank understand that time is very precious for professionals. Our intention is to help our customers achieve their aspirations in owning a vehicle of their choice. We also provide advice and guidance in choosing wisely, by taking into account their potential cash flows during the tenure of the lease as well as on how to leverage the resale value of the asset. The Nations Professional Lease offering is built around our customer needs and is a continuation of our efforts to digitalize leasing and streamline the processes for optimal convenience and customer satisfaction.”

Nations Leasing created the pioneering revolutionary digitalized “Nations On-site Leasing” proposition enabling the completion of the full lease process at the vehicle sales point. This proposition enables the buyer to drive away in the new vehicle on the same day. Nations Trust Bank Leasing offers solutions for those who want to own their dream vehicle, while providing a fast, flexible & convenient service. To find out more about the product and our other leasing services, please call 0114 218 218 or 0772 642 121 or visit www.nationstrust.com.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Stemming from its vision of “helping people and businesses by providing financial services and information to achieve their goals and aspirations in a sustainable way”, the Bank serves a diverse range of customers across both individual and corporate, with an enviable portfolio of banking and financial products and services. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, the Bank is a pioneer in many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as extended banking hours, 365-day banking and FriMi – Sri Lanka’s first digital banking experience. Delivering premium value, service and connecting its Cardmembers to rewarding experiences and opportunities Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.