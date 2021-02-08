MPs to undergo PCR testing in Parliament tomorrow

PCR testing will be conducted on Parliamentarians tomorrow, the Parliament media unit said today.

Serjeant-at-Arms of the Parliament Narendra Fernando said Parliamentarians have been invited to attend the random PCR testing program scheduled to be held from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon at the Parliament premises.

The random checkups will be conducted once a week during Parliamentary Sitting weeks, as well as during non-Sitting weeks, with the assistance of the Department of the Director General of Health Services.

Narendra Fernando further said random PCR tests have been carried out on Parliamentarians and Parliament staff from the 13th of January.

He said the results of the last batch consisting of 190 people, who were tested on the 25th of January, have all tested negative.

A total of seven Parliamentarians have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

MP Dayasiri Jayasekara was the first parliamentarian to have contracted the virus. Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader Rauff Hakeem and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara thereafter contracted COVID-19.

State Minister Piyal Nishantha de Silva, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara were later reported to have been infected.

State Minister Arundika Fernando became the seventh parliamentarian to contract the virus.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Governor Professor Willy Gamage and former Speaker W.J.M. Lokubandara also recently tested positive for COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)