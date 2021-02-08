“Inspire Me” introduces the perfect stepping stone to Emerging Female Entrepreneurs

Women are icons who prove that humans are capable of tremendous resilience under pressure. “Inspire Me” is the latest entrepreneurship program, introduced to create an ultimate support system for emerging female entrepreneurs across Sri Lanka who demonstrated commendable resilience under pressure. The initiative- “Inspire Me” is a YouTube Channel that was launched in July 2020 by Nayanika Wijekoon (Founder/CEO) of “Inspire Me”, with the intention to bring emerging female entrepreneurs into the spotlight and echo their story to inspire the next generation female entrepreneurs. The program interviews female entrepreneurs with home-based businesses to discuss how their ventures were nurtured to their current state.

The interview also shed spotlight on the challenges faced by these entrepreneurs and more importantly how they maneuvered their way to succeed. The stories and advice shared by these entrepreneurs at the interviews become a true inspiration to local women to kick-off their own business by converting their business idea into a venture.

“A woman is undoubtedly an amazing being who does the marvel of giving life to humans; therefore, I personally believe that every woman has an inner power to give life to their ideas and convert those into financially profitable and socially impactful ventures” stated Nayanika Wijekoon, Founder/CEO of “Inspire Me”. “This is why I conceptualized the “Inspire Me” YouTube Channel to feature upcoming female entrepreneurs and empower them with exposure, and share their story to inspire a whole next generation of entrepreneurs’ Wijekoon added.

“Inspire Me” has been gaining fabulous momentum in YouTube since its launch and the program so far has interviewed 12 entrepreneurs. The “Inspire Me” team envisions to feature/interview more female entrepreneurs in the future from across Sri Lanka and even invite male entrepreneurs to join potentially.

Any female home-based business owner is now welcome to reach out to the “Inspire Me” team to request to feature their venture and gain brand visibility, talk about their product and story on a public forum and enable the entrepreneurship ecosystem of Sri Lanka.

“Inspire Me” envisions to continuously be the stepping stone to the entire female entrepreneurship landscape in the island and anticipates inspiring any women with a dream to initiate a venture. The channel is dedicated to offering support by featuring ventures and entrepreneurship stories and invites female entrepreneurs across the country to reach the team at [email protected] or [email protected] to request to feature the ventures in “Inspire Me” YouTube Channel.