Imran Khan to address Parliament during Sri Lanka visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is to address Parliament during his visit to Sri Lanka.

The Hindu newspaper quoted opposition Parliamentarian Mano Ganesan as saying that Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had told party leaders today that Khan will make a special address to Parliament during his visit to Sri Lanka.

Khan will be in Sri Lanka on a two day visit from February 22, the first head of state to visit the country since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan Prime Minister is to hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during the visit.

His visit takes place as Sri Lanka faces criticism in the UN Human Rights Council over its failure to address the human rights situation in the country. (Colombo Gazette)