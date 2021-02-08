General public to be vaccinated from March

A select group of the general public will be vaccinated for the coronavirus from March, officials said today.

State Minister for Primary Health Services, Infectious Diseases and Covid-19 Prevention State Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle said the Government has decided to vaccinate all employed citizens from the age of 30 and above from 01st March, 2021.

She further said that the process will be carried out in 4000 vaccination centres across the country.

State Minister Fernandopulle said the Government will vaccinate those above the age of 60 from the 1st of March, and in parallel will also commence the vaccination of employed citizens between the ages of 30-60.

Stating that Sri Lanka will receive Covid vaccines via the COVAX facility of the World Health Organization and has finalized the acquisition of vaccines from other facilities, she said the Health Ministry has received requests from various parties to provide the vaccine.

Taking into consideration the availability of the vaccine doses and the multiple requests, the Government has decided to provide Covid vaccines to healthcare workers of private medical facilities as well, she said.

State Minister Fernandopulle further said from among the Oxford AstraZeneca COVISHIELD vaccine doses received thus far, nearly 160,000 frontline workers from the health sector, military and police have been vaccinated so far.

She said no major side-effects have been reported as of now, adding that symptoms such as muscle pain are natural, and shows the effectiveness of the vaccine.

She mentioned this during a media briefing held at the Health Ministry this morning.

She further urged the public to prepare to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Colombo Gazette)