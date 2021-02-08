AMW delivers fully reconditioned Yamaha two – wheelers at an unbeatable price with full AMW assurance

Associated Motorways Pvt Ltd (AMW), the authorized agent for Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd, Japan (YMC) in Sri Lanka since 1981, once again gives two-wheeler riders the opportunity to own a world-class machine, with professional care and exceptional value for money. This groundbreaking venture by Yamaha includes the re-purchase of any Yamaha motorcycle/scooter, complete reconditioning of the machine so it rides as good as new, and then making it available to riders at an unbeatable price.

This latest addition to AMW – Yamaha portfolio will be a permanent feature and is aimed at giving riders a holistic service, with plenty of value additions that will make riding a Yamaha motorcycle/scooter even more of a pleasure.

Elaborating on this new venture, Yohann De Zoysa, Director Passenger Vehicles – AMW, had this to say, “Creating a true biking culture around the iconic Yamaha brand has always been at the very heart of what we do. This new project is a long-term venture that is designed to give motorbike riders a superior experience whether on or off the road.”

With a network of over 200 dedicated, trained, professional service centers and dealers located island-wide Yamaha is uniquely positioned to offer a level of personalized service, with professional expertise backed by years of experience. What’s more, riders are guaranteed a level of quality and care they won’t find anywhere else, with only the use of original spare parts and the very latest technology. All reconditioned two-wheelers come with a 3-month or 3000 KM warranty and all pricing will be transparent, with no broker’s fees or additional charges.

Zahran Ziyawudeen, Deputy General Manager – Yamaha, AMW commented, “We have always been the first choice for riders who demand the very best, whether it’s the motorbike they ride, aftersales service or superior value for money. This latest venture makes reconditioned Yamaha two-wheelers accessible island-wide at an unbeatable cost with the complete assurance and backing of AMW”

Yamaha will also be partnering with several online platforms in the near future to make this innovative venture accessible to anyone, anywhere on the island. This will also give users more information about their motorcycles/scooters, with the aim of increasing transparency, so comparing prices, options, and making a purchase becomes so much easier for the customer.