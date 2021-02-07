With love from the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo

Prepare to get loved-up because it’s the most romantic time of year again!

Fall madly in love with what the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo has to offer. Woo your sweetheart with these romantic options in the heart of Colombo.

Someone special to impress? Let the Vistas Rooftop help you set the scene and guaranteed to melt the hardest of hearts. Feast on a delicately curated menu that will make your heard skip a beat, too. Dine under the stars, with your own private space decked out in magnificent floral arrangements and exceptional service, twenty-four levels high. Indulge in a delectable five-course set menu priced at 10,000/= nett per couple. Available at the Vistas Rooftop from 7.00 pm – 10.30 pm on the 14th of February only.

Dreaming of a Valentine’s day escape? The hotel has put together an unforgettable Valentine’s Day package. Check into a beautifully appointed room and get away from it all with your loved one for just Rs. 14,000 nett inclusive of a romantic breakfast in bed, homemade chocolates and cocktails for two at the Vistas Rooftop. Upgrade to a gastronomic half board experience for Rs. 4,000 and enjoy a romantic dinner for two at the Robata Grill and Lounge in your own cosy private booth. A suite getaway awaits you for Rs. 17,000 in a Junior Suite, Rs. 28,000 in the magnificent Executive Suite and Rs. 45,000 in the Presidential Suite – the hotel’s one of a kind experience fit for royalty.

Escape the hustle and bustle for the day and enjoy unimaginably good food and wine paired with stunning views from your beautiful room. Check in as early as 8 am and depart at 6 pm for Rs. 12,000 nett for two which also includes sunset cocktails at the Vistas Rooftop Bar.

That’s not all. Guests can also spend Rs. 15,000 or more at the Vistas Rooftop and get a luxurious room absolutely free.

Take away something special from the Lobby Lounge as the hotel’s talented Pastry Chef offers guests an array of special Valentine’s Day cakes and chocolates or have them delivered to your doorstep via www.gourmet.movenpickcolombo.com featuring a range of exclusive cakes.

All room offers are valid on the 12th, 13th and 14th of February.

For reservations please call 7 450 450 or email [email protected]