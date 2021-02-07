Rapid antigen tests on school transport buses

A special operation will be launched to conduct random rapid antigen tests on buses operating as school transportation services.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said drivers and assistants of school transport buses will be subjected to rapid antigen tests from tomorrow.

The tests will be conducted randomly, with an aim to ascertain if health guidelines are being followed and to ensure that students are wearing face masks when being transported.

DIG Ajith Rohana said all school transportation buses have been urged to cooperate in this regard, and to strictly adhere to the health guidelines issued on COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)