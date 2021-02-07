Isolation enforced in a number of areas to be lifted

The isolation status in several areas in Dematagoda and Minuwangoda will be lifted from 05.00am tomorrow.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the isolation status will be lifted in the Gothamipura flats, Gothamipura 78 and 24 Watta in the Borella Police Division, and Weluwana Road in Dematagoda.

He said the isolation imposed in the Kumarimulla Grama Niladhari Division in Pugoda, and New Road, Hidra Mawatha, and Jummah Masjid areas in Minuwangoda will also be lifted from tomorrow morning.

The isolation status enforced in the Bolana South area under the Ambalanthota Divisional Secretariat will also be lifted, he said.

The areas were placed in isolation due to an increase in the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)