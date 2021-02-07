Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increases to 356

Five more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Sri Lanka today, increasing the death toll to 356.

The Government Information Department said the deceased were between the ages of 61- 84.

The first victim is a 61-year-old female from Colombo-15 who had died on 04th February at her residence. The cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia and acute asthma condition.

A 66-year-old female from Wakwella, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is said to have been transferred from the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital to the National Institute for Infectious diseases (IDH), where she had died on 5th February. The cause of death has been reported as Covid pneumonia and shock due to blood poisoning.

The third victim is a 66-year-old female from Welimada, who was transferred from the Boralanda Hospital to the base Hospital Diyathalawa, where she had died on 4th February. The cause of death has been reported as Covid pneumonia.

A 75- year-old man from Pamunugama, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 had been transferred from the General Hospital in Colombo to the IDH, where he had passed away on 06th February. The cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia and exacerbation of a wound infection.

The fifth victim is an 84-year-old female from Dummalasuriya. The woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 had been transferred from the Teaching Hospital Kuliyapitiya to the IDH, where she had died on 06th February. The cause of death has been reported as Covid pneumonia, blood poisoning, and acute kidney disease. (Colombo Gazette)