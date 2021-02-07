Baddegama councilor arrested over assault

A member of the Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested on charges of assault and obstruction of duties.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspect had assaulted the superintendent of the Electricity Depot in Wanduramba and two other civilians.

The incident has occurred close to the suspect’s house in the Pahalalelwala area in Wanduramba yesterday.

The suspect had assaulted the three men and obstructed their duties while they were engaged in an electricity project in the area.

The injured victims have been admitted to hospital following the assault.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha member will be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)