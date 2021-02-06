Random rapid antigen tests at Galle Face and public places

Random rapid antigen tests will be conducted at Galle Face and public places today (Saturday).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a special operation will be conducted at fish stalls, public markets and other areas in the Western Province today.

He said that rapid antigen tests will be conducted at these locations today as part of the special operation.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that random rapid antigen tests will also be conducted at Galle Face today.

Random rapid antigen tests will also be conducted at public places in the Colombo District.

The Police Spokesman requested the public to cooperate with the authorities when the rapid antigen tests are conducted.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that rapid antigen tests will also be carried out on long-distance passenger buses today.

State and private institutions will also be inspected today to ensure they are following the health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)