Police warn of fake cops involved in robberies

The Police have warned the public of fake cops involved in robberies and other criminal activity.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that an incident was reported in Katugastota where four men claiming to be the Police had robbed the house of a businessman.

The men had claimed they were conducting an investigation but had robbed over Rs. 500,000 from the house.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that anyone claiming to be from the Police must produce their official ID card when attempting to inspect a house.

He said that the public have a right to request the officers to show their official ID.

The Police Spokesman also said that, other than on special occasions, the Police will arrive in a Police vehicle.

He also said that the area Police will be informed of any operation being conducted by the Police.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged the public to be cautious when anyone claiming to be a Police officer or health inspector visit their house. (Colombo Gazette)