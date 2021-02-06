Air Astana arrives in Mattala with tourists from Kazakhstan

Air Astana arrived in Mattala today with tourists from Kazakhstan, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

The Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport welcomed Air Astana with 160 passengers onboard.

Air Astana is the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty. It operates scheduled, domestic and international services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

Air Astana flight will be operating to Sri Lanka every Saturday and is expected to continue till April. In addition, SCAT Airlines will also operate weekly flights every Thursday and will continue till April.

Aitken Spence Travels is the local agent engaged in this operation. The ‘bio bubble’ concept will give visitors a great opportunity for the international tourists to travel within the country while adhering to the safety protocols, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

Officials said that the commencement of charter flights from Kazakhstan to Sri Lanka will help to revive the tourism industry of Sri Lanka and boost the economy.

The Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said that given the strategic and exotic locations surrounded, MRIA is becoming a hot spot among international tourists. MRIA envisions to be an exotic tourism destination in the region. (Colombo Gazette)