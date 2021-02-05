Twitter down for some users in Sri Lanka, other countries

Twitter was down for some users in Sri Lanka and other countries including India and the UAE this evening (Friday).

Twitter users have reported the social media site and mobile application was not refreshing or loading.

Users in Sri Lanka were among those reporting issues with Twitter late this evening (Friday).

India Today reported that Twitter was down for some users in India.

Downdetector showed a spike for the service outage. At the time of writing, Downdetector showed complaints from over 900 users in India.

Gulf News reported that since 8pm today (Friday), users in the UAE have been reporting disruptions with service such as pages are not loading.

Downdetector, a website that monitors social media sites and their issues, reported that users have been reporting problems since 8pm in the UAE. (Colombo Gazette)