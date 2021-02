Sri Lanka cricket will elect a new board in May, officials said.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Election will be held on the 20th of May 2021 at the Ministry of Sports Auditorium.

A new President, two Vice Presidents, Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Treasurer, and a Deputy Treasurer will be elected.

The nominations for the election will be opened on the 24th of this month and the candidates will be announced on the 20th of April.