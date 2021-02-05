SLT-MOBITEL empowers Private Sector with the launch of ‘mPower’ bundled device offer

SLT-MOBITEL, Sri Lanka’s National ICT and Mobile Services Provider, announced the launch of mPower, a bundled device offer for the private sector, for the first time in Sri Lanka. The launch of mPower was held, to coincide with the National Independence Day.

The success of bundled offers among state sector employees and the growing demand for affordable smartphones and connectivity solutions, paved the way for the launch of mPower, which will no doubt enable the private sector employees to purchase quality Smartphones at an affordable price coupled with attractive voice and data packages. Mobitel’s mPower builds on the country’s vision to improve digital readiness and efficiency of all Sri Lankans. As the leader in providing devices with attractive post-paid voice packages, Mobitel has yet again made new strides by launching the mPower offer to the private sector.

Commenting on how the mPower offer will add a whole new dimension to addressing the communication needs of private sector customers, Shashika Senarath, Chief Marketing Officer of Mobitel, said, “In the increasingly changing digital world, smartphones are an extension of ourselves, and the launch mPower will ensure private sector employees to access quality devices at an affordable price point. As a customer centric organisation, Mobitel is keen to ensure everyone is able to access information and increase productivity on the go, a task that mPower will make easy and affordable.”

The mPower device offer was launched to coincide with the Independence Day of Sri Lanka, marking this day with our latest product offer to customers. As part of the launch, SLT-Mobitel is offering the mPower package along with a 29% saving when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy M01s smartphone. The device will be available at Rs. 18,900, as opposed to the original selling price of Rs. 27,999,

The package also comes equipped with 500 minutes for any network and 1GB data at a joining fee of Rs. 1000 and a monthly subscription of Rs. 350, with the option to easily add more GB as needed. As a customer-centric brand that consistently strives to upgrade its products and services to facilitate both, state and private sectors, the betterment of its customers and the nation, SLT-Mobitel has continued to exemplify itself as a pioneer in Sri Lanka’s telecommunications landscape by striving to introduce innovative connectivity solutions.

