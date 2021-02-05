Ravi and Arjun indicted in bribery case

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and businessman Arjun Aloysius have been indicted in a bribery case.

The indictments were served by the Colombo High Court today.

Karunanayake and Perpetual Treasuries Limited beneficiary owner Aloysius were granted bail after the indictments were served on six separate counts.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Commission had filed a case against Karunanayake for buying a house with money issued by a company headed by Arjun Aloysius.

In September 2020, Karunanayake and Aloysius were indicted for allegedly committing an offense under Section 19 (c) of the Bribery Act.

United National Party Member Ravi Karunanayake was the Finance Minister at the time of the bond scam.

PTL Beneficiary owner Arjun Aloysius is the son- in- law of the then Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, and was imprisoned over the bond scam. (Colombo Gazette)