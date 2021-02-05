Rapid antigen tests in Colombo over the weekend

Rapid antigen tests will be carried out in Colombo over the weekend.

The Police said that rapid antigen tests will be carried out today in several areas in Colombo.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that rapid antigen tests will be carried out in Colombo over the weekend as well.

He said that rapid antigen tests will be carried out on people moving around in public without face masks.

The Police Spokesman said that since October last year over 2900 people have been arrested in various parts of the country for failing to wear face masks or maintain social distancing.

He said that special operations will be conducted today in the Western Province, particularly in the Colombo District.

The special operation will be conducted over the weekend as well, particularly in the Colombo District.

As part of the special operations, rapid antigen tests will be carried out on people moving around in public without face masks.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that rapid antigen tests will also be carried out on long-distance passenger buses today and over the weekend.

Meanwhile tests will be carried out on drivers of school vans today.

State and private institutions will also be inspected today to ensure they are following the health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tests will also be carried out on vegetable stalls and public markets in the Western Province. (Colombo Gazette)