Pakistan FM Qureshi telephones Gunawardena and discusses bilateral relations

Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed bilateral ties.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on bilateral matters and cooperation in multilateral fora, the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka said today.

Foreign Minister Qureshi felicitated Foreign Minister Gunawardena on the occasion of the 73rd National Day of Sri Lanka and conveyed best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Sri Lanka.

Both sides underscored the importance of further strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in all areas including political, trade and economic, and combating Covid-19 pandemic.

The importance of high-level exchanges, which are the hallmark of the bilateral relationship, was underscored.

The two Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed mutual support for each other in the regional and multilateral fora including SAARC and the UN.

The Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have excellent bilateral relations based on trust, mutual respect and close cooperation. (Colombo Gazette)