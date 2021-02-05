Oateo launches their exclusive range of Marvel Avengers themed Oats

Oateo, a multinational oats brand has launched an exclusive range of ‘Avengers’ themed oat-based food products in collaboration with Disney. The range of themed products aim to strike a closer connection with audiences through their most loved superheroes from the movie franchise.

Priced between LKR 50 to 1,800; the product portfolio consists of Iron Man themed Instant oats, Black Panther themed Rolled Oats, Captain America themed Steel Cut oats, Hulk themed Oats Flour, Deadpool themed Muesli Mad Mix, Hulk themed Muesli Tropical Mix. The upcoming variants of malted beverages on the other hand feature Disney icons Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

Each of the characters were thoughtfully assigned to match synergies with the oat offerings from the range. The target audience, style and design were also considered for character associations – for instance, Iron Man is considered to be the most popular character and enjoys mass appeal, that is why it was paired with Instant Oats which is Oateo’s top seller and also shares the red and gold color-scheme associated with the iron-clad superhero.

Headquartered in Sri Lanka, the objective of Oateo Oats is to build a diverse collection of products to cater to every age bracket. Oateo Oats offer exciting options that are not only a feast for one’s taste buds but also healthy and economical. Right from malted beverages, flavoured oats, muesli, to premium Do-It-Yourself Oats kits, the brand has delicious alternatives for every snack and meal of the day.

Mr. Raghav Gupta, Founder, Oateo Oats, states, “Our intent to bring out these exclusive range of Marvel Avengers themed oats was to sustain our efforts towards product innovation, distinctiveness & to draw in the majority audience. We hope that our customers will enjoy consuming this unique range. The products are ready and will be hitting shelves across Sri Lanka, India, UAE and online channels too. We hope to continue the strong legacy we hold in the health segment and bring special recipes for everyone in the family. We are happy to get an opportunity to collaborate with Disney to bring the much-loved characters to the masses and access their strong legacy in the segment.”

The products will be available across in approximately 1300 outlets of leading supermarket chains & retail stores such as Keells, Food City, Arpico, Spar, Laugfs, Glomark, and the E-commerce platform Daraz.

Oateo was born with the vision of bridging the gap in the health food segment, especially where oats were concerned. The brand is redefining the consumption of oats in Sri Lanka and globally with a gamut of offerings, bringing the freshest produce to its customer tables at affordable prices.