NIA seeks DNA profiles of Angoda Lokka’s family from Sri Lanka

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in India has sought DNA profiles of Angoda Lokka’s family from Sri Lanka.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that Sri Lanka is in the process of sending the information to India.

“The Criminal Investigations Department is taking steps to send the DNA profiles to the Indian authorities,” he said.

He said the Indian authorities are attempting to confirm that a man killed in India was Angoda Lokka.

Indian authorities had said that Sri Lankan fugitive gangster Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka had died of heart attack in Coimbatore and no foul play was involved in his death.

As per the initial statement given by a Sri Lankan woman named Amani Thanji, who lived with Lokka in a rented house at Balaji Nagar near Cheran Ma Nagar in Coimbatore, he suffered chest pain on the night of July 3 last year and was declared dead by doctors of a private hospital where she took him with the help of two neighbours. The body was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Lokka lived in Coimbatore under the assumed identity of Pradeep Sigh for around two years. He possessed an Aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh which he managed to obtain with the help of two persons D. Sivakamasundari, an advocate of Madurai, and her friend S. Dyaneswaran from Erode.

Sivakamasundari, Dyaneswaran and Thanji had taken Lokka’s body to Madurai after post-mortem at CMCH on July 5 and cremated it there.

The Coimbatore City Police later found that the Aadhaar card, a copy of which was produced by Sivakamasundari at the Peelamedu police station, was obtained using forged documents. The police arrested the three persons on August 2. (Colombo Gazette)