A technical advisory committee has been appointed for the development of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The four-member committee was appointed by Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa today (5).

Former Sri Lanka Skipper Aravinda de Silva has been appointed as the Chairman of the technical advisory committee.

The remaining members are former Sri Lanka cricketers Roshan Mahanama, Kumar Sangakkara, and Muttiah Muralitharan. (Colombo Gazette)