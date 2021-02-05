McLarens Group recognized among Best Workplaces 2020 and enters Hall of Fame

McLarens Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest diversified conglomerates with a rich corporate heritage spanning over seven decades, was recently recognized among the country’s Best Workplaces for 2020 by Great Place to Work Sri Lanka for the fifth consecutive year and went onto being inducted into its prestigious Hall of Fame.

Being featured among the list for five consecutive years since 2016, McLarens Group continues to champion its workplace culture across diversified business sectors. The Group fosters an environment of empowerment, loyalty, personal touch, passion, and flexibility.

McLarens Group embraces a family culture built on positivity, collaboration and diversity, ensuring that all employees feel that their voices are being heard and paid attention to. These shared values and tradition have been deeply rooted and embedded throughout the many years. Its employee morale and commitment is outstanding; their energy and enthusiasm to the Group even at the most challenging times is very inspiring.

Ms. Shehara Jayawardana, its Group Joint Managing Director who was also awarded Best Corporate Leader of the Year at the Top 50 Professional and Career Women’s Awards last month, said ‘We are immensely proud of our employees for their loyalty, determination and perseverance. It is their unique contribution that makes us who we are. We as leaders understand that cultivating a great workplace culture is fundamental to the group’s growth and success. It is essential that our employees feel encouraged and inspired on a daily basis’

The talented and diverse people are the cornerstone of its winning culture and the foundation of the Group. It goes beyond a well-designed compensation philosophy to ensure their continued success and wellbeing is well taken care of. They’re all part of one family.

The Best Workplaces in Sri Lanka is based on stringent analysis of the Great Place to Work’s Trust Index survey and Culture Audit questionnaire. Great Place to Work Sri Lanka has helped many organizations build a high-trust workplace culture since its inception in 2013.

Founded in 1944, the McLarens Group has today evolved into one of the country’s largest conglomerates with diversified business interests. With Maritime and Logistics being in the heart of its operations, the Group has established a dominant presence in Petroleum and Energy, Manufacturing and Distribution, Property and Strategic Investment and Leisure. McLarens Group was ranked 11th amongst LMD’s 50 Most Awarded Companies of 2019/2020 with its Group Chairman being featured in its A List ‘Captains of Business in 2020’.