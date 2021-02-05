Fonterra distributes value bundle to boost farmers’ productivity

Fonterra Brands Lanka has actioned a programme to provide free access to 3 critical inputs – quality fodder, specially-formulated Minerals Mix packs and mechanised equipment to its smallholder dairy farmers in a drive to elevate on-farm productivity and yield.

Smallholder farmers who contribute 90% to the Sri Lankan milk supply experience challenges around access to right quality feed and on-farm efficiencies. The ‘value bundle’ distribution drive is meant to encourage use of the right quality feed to nourish dairy cattle and dairy equipment to assist milking and fodder harvesting, driving safety, efficiency and productivity.

Managing Director of Fonterra Brands Lanka and Indian Subcontinent, Ms. Vidya Sivaraja said, “We work closely with our smallholder farmers to get their inputs and feedback from our grassroot Dairy Discussion Groups with them, bringing in our global knowledge and expertise. Based on this we develop the key interventions required to improve productivity. It’s encouraging to see the initial progress made through these interventions, through on-ground training and development. We will continue to support our farmers to leverage and adopt these best practices into their daily farm management.”

Mr. R. Nishantha, one of Fonterra’s smallholder dairy farmers supplying the Gampaha Milk Chilling Centre said “Fonterra’s supply relations officers have worked with me closely to support my farm productivity. This solution-based approach provides free access to critical interventions, inputs, knowledge and best practices and helps farmers like myself to apply the right practices and increase productivity.”

Fonterra Brands Lanka’s small holder dairy farmer network supplies milk for its Anchor and Anchor Newdale brands, including set yoghurt, stirred yoghurt, drinking yoghurt, fresh milk, UHT milk and flavoured milk, manufactured at its local dairy processing facility in Biyagama.