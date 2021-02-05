Bondupitiya in Mathugama placed under isolation

Bondupitiya in Mathugama has been placed under isolation, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that the Bondupitiya 727 Grama Niladhari Division in Mathugama has been placed under isolation with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the isolation status imposed on three areas in the Middeniya Grama Niladhari Division in the Matale District has been lifted with immediate effect.

Over 700 Sri Lankans tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24- hours ending at 06am today. The detections were made after health authorities conducted 14,680 PCR tests yesterday alone.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said among the 706 infected individuals, 277 were reported from the Colombo district, 101 from Kandy, 92 from Gampaha, and 234 from the remaining districts. Two among the group are Sri Lankans who had returned from overseas recently.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka stands at 67,114, with 60,566 recoveries and 6,209 people under medical care.

Seven Covid deaths were reported yesterday, taking the death toll to 339 in Sri Lanka. Among the deaths 13 were reported during the first wave of the coronavirus, while 326 were reported during the second wave since October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)