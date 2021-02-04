World Leaders congratulate Sri Lanka on Independence Day

World Leaders today congratulated Sri Lanka on its 73rd Independence Day.

Leaders from India, China and Egypt and Afghanistan were among the first world leaders to congratulate Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the shared deep-rooted millennia-old ties based on shared linguistic, religious and cultural traditions.

“He underlined the cooperation between the two nations over the past year, including in the joint fight against the COVID19 pandemic. He further wished that the strong ties between the two nations would be further cemented in the years to come, and contribute to the progress and common prosperity of our peoples,” a statement read.

Reaffirming the cordial relationship that has always existed between Egypt and Sri Lanka, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi extended his heartfelt best wishes and greetings to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the people of Sri Lanka on the occasion of Sri Lanka’s 73rd Independence Anniversary.

“H.E. Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; On the occasion of celebrating the Independence Day of your friendly country, it gives me immense pleasure to convey to Your Excellency and your people my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes. I take this good opportunity to express my appreciation of the bilateral relations binding our two friendly countries, affirming that I look forward to promoting them in all domains for the best interest of our two friendly peoples,” the Egyptian President said.

In a warm congratulatory message addressed to the President and people of Sri Lanka, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani extended his best wishes to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the 73rd Anniversary of the Sri Lankan Independence Day.

“The people of Afghanistan have firmly embraced democracy and continue to fight extremism and terrorism. These dangerous threats not only destabilize my country but also pose a common threat to peace and stability in the whole region. Today, more than ever before, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka possess numerous opportunities for results-driven cooperation and partnership on all issues of mutual interest and concern. In this light, Afghanistan appreciates our growing bilateral relations and looks forward to its further expansion to encompass all areas of mutually beneficial cooperation,” Ashraf Ghani said. (Colombo Gazette)