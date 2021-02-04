US Secretary of State reminds Sri Lanka on need to uphold shared principles

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has reminded Sri Lanka on need to uphold their shared principles.

In a message to congratulate Sri Lanka on its 73rd independence anniversary, Blinken said that the people of Sri Lanka and the United States celebrate shared principles to protect and promote democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and equal justice for all.

“The success of the democratic endeavor lies in how we uphold these principles for all citizens,” he said.

He said the US looks forward to working with Sri Lanka as a partner and friend to promote regional security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken said the US will continue to cooperate to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, support global economic recovery, and meet future challenges together.

He wished the Sri Lankan people a safe and joyous National Day celebration, and a promising year ahead. (Colombo Gazette)