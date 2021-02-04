Temporary permits for sand mining in Kaluganga

The Ministry of Environment has decided to reissue temporary permits for sand mining in the Kaluganga.

Issuing a circular, the Ministry said the decision was taken during a meeting with subject Minister Mahinda Amaraweera yesterday.

The Ministry said the temporary permits to be reissued will contain certain conditions.

Three months after issuing the permit, the Ministry will conduct inspections of the sand and an environmental assessment of the Kaluganga.

The Ministry further said if it receives reports of sea water mixing with the river, then steps will be taken to immediately suspend the sand mining permits. (Colombo Gazette)