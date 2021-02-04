President Rajapaksa asserts he is a Sinhalese, Buddhist leader

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today reminded the Nation that he is a Sinhalese, Buddhist leader.

Addressing the Nation during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations held at Independence Square, the President said that he follows the Buddhist teachings when leading the Nation.

He said that he will never hesitate to say that he is a Sinhalese, Buddhist leader.

However, the President further noted that Sri Lanka will continue to ensure equal rights to all communities as enshrined in the Constitution.

He also said that there will not be room in Sri Lanka for extremism.

The President said that steps will be taken to prosecute those responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks.

Speaking further, the President insisted that National assets will not be sold to foreigners.

He also said that the tourism industry, which has been hit by the coronavirus, will be revived in stages.

The President also said that some people remind him that they supported him at the last Presidential election.

He said he believes they supported him in the best interest of the Nation and not for personal gain.

The 73rd Independence Day celebrations took place at Independence Square by following the health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and other invitees attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)