PCR testing for tourists visiting Sri Lanka revised 

By Easwaran Rutnam

The PCR testing for tourists visiting Sri Lanka has been reduced with effect from 2nd February, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Authority (SLTDA) said yesterday.

Accordingly, while on arrival PCR testing is mandatory the number of PCR testing has been reduced from 3 tests to 2 tests if the tourist is staying for 14 days.

As per the earlier guidelines, tourists were subjected to PCR tests upon arrival and prior to checking into their pre-booked hotel.

The second PCR test was conducted 5-7 days after arrival and in the event of an extended stay, a PCR test will be conducted between 10-14 days of the extension.

However, the updated regulation states that if a traveller stays for 4 nights/5 days or less they need to undergo one PCR test and if the stay is more than 5 days yet less than 13 nights/14 days, two PCR tests,

If the stay is 14 days or more the tourist will need to undergo a third PCR test.

SLTDA also said that children under 12 years of age are exempted from PCR testing with effect from 2nd February.

However, if the child is symptomatic or is identified as a first contact of a known patient, they will be required to undergo a PCR test.

Tourism promotor and former Ambassador Udayanga Weeratunga had raised concerns earlier on the number of PCR tests for tourists and had called for a revision.

He had insisted that tourists from Ukraine were unwilling to visit Sri Lanka as there were too many PCR tests. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)