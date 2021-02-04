Minister Bandula Gunawardena meets Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre

Minister of Trade Dr. Bandula Gunawardena virtually met with Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, the Executive Director of the Geneva-based, International Trade Centre (ITC).

Both leaders reaffirmed the commitment to ensure sustainable development in Sri Lanka through promotion of trade and improved export competitiveness.

The Minister appreciated the achievements of the European Union funded EU-Sri Lanka Trade related Assistance project implemented under the lead of ITC including the National Export Strategy, building capacity for developing effective trade policy, trade facilitation and stronger market linkages.

The Executive Director of ITC also highlighted the long-standing partnership with the Government of Sri Lanka and expressed the desire to continue providing technical support to Sri Lankan men and women entrepreneurs.

Dr. Bandula Gunawardena and Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton agreed to jointly work on new trade-related technical assistance initiatives for the benefit of Sri Lankan small and medium sized enterprises.