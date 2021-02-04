INTERPOL assistance sought to extradite 129 Sri Lankans

INTERPOL assistance has been sought to extradite 129 Sri Lankans wanted over various crimes.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said red notices have been issued to the suspects who have sought refuge overseas.

Among the 129 wanted criminals, 40 are wanted over financial crimes and 24 are wanted for offences committed in Sri Lanka.

DIG Ajith Rohana said blue notices have been issued for 87 wanted criminals who are currently residing overseas.

He said a majority of the suspects are reported to be hiding in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, while some are in neighbouring India and European countries.

The Police Spokesman further said steps are being taken to extradite notorious underworld figure and drug dealer ‘Kimbula Ele Guna” who was arrested in Chennai, India on Tuesday (02).

DIG Ajith Rohana said the measures are being taken under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Convention and other bilateral agreements with India. (Colombo Gazette)