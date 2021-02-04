Flydubai resumes flights to Sri Lanka following easing of restrictions

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has resumed flights to Colombo with a twice-weekly service.
Flights to Colombo will start from 17 February as the authorities in Sri Lanka ease travel restrictions for international travel. The carrier said it will operate flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Colombo International Airport (CMB) with flights now available to book on flydubai.com.
With the resumption of flights to Colombo, flydubai will grow its network to more than 70 destinations. The airline has been steadily increasing its operations and has recently announced the start of flights to a number of destinations including Doha, Istanbul and the Maldives as well as new routes such as Grozny, Malta, Minsk, Salzburg and Tel Aviv.
Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “flydubai offers convenient and reliable travel services between both countries. We are pleased to restart our operations to Colombo and we look forward to launching more flights to strengthen our reach in the Subcontinent.”
flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Colombo International Airport (CMB) will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays and the service commences from 17 February.
Return Business Class fares from DXB to CMB start from AED 4,000 and Economy Class fares start from AED 1,200.
Return Business Class fares from CMB to DXB start from LKR 190,000 and Economy Class fares start from LKR 54,000.
|Flight Number
|Frequency
|Departure Airport
|Departure Time
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time
|FZ 557
|Wednesday
|DXB
|18:50
|CMB
|00:50
|FZ 558
|Thursday
|CMB
|01:50
|DXB
|05:15
|FZ 557
|Monday
|DXB
|18:55
|CMB
|01:10
|FZ 558
|Tuesday
|CMB
|02:10
|DXB
|05:35
Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre for their whole journey and to follow the guidance issued by the authorities.
Flights can be booked from flydubai’s website (flydubai.com), the official flydubai App, the Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.