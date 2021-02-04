Flydubai resumes flights to Sri Lanka following easing of restrictions

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has resumed flights to Colombo with a twice-weekly service.

Flights to Colombo will start from 17 February as the authorities in Sri Lanka ease travel restrictions for international travel. The carrier said it will operate flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Colombo International Airport (CMB) with flights now available to book on flydubai.com.

With the resumption of flights to Colombo, flydubai will grow its network to more than 70 destinations. The airline has been steadily increasing its operations and has recently announced the start of flights to a number of destinations including Doha, Istanbul and the Maldives as well as new routes such as Grozny, Malta, Minsk, Salzburg and Tel Aviv.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “flydubai offers convenient and reliable travel services between both countries. We are pleased to restart our operations to Colombo and we look forward to launching more flights to strengthen our reach in the Subcontinent.”