The owner of the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital, Dr. Neville Fernando, passed away today.

He was 89-years-old at the time of his death.

Dr. Neville Fernando had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was receiving treatment in hospital.

He was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital.

However, he was later transferred to the ICU of the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. (Colombo Gazette)