UDA Chairman tests positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Urban Development Authority (UDA) Chairman Harshan de Silva has tested positive for COVID-19.

Harshan de Silva told Colombo Gazette that he had suffered from fever on Sunday and Monday, following which he had undergone PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday evening.

He said both test results had returned positive and he had been admitted to the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (IDH) yesterday.

The UDA Chairman said he had not reported to work since Friday, and had been undergoing PCR tests once a month as a precautionary measure.

He further said his family members and immediate staff have been quarantined and will be subjected to PCR tests. (Colombo Gazette)