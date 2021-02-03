Sri Lanka Cricket team coach Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne infected

Sri Lanka Cricket Head Coach Mickey Arthur and cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the detection was made following PCR tests conducted on the Provincial Squad, which was preparing to take part in the national team’s upcoming tour of the West Indies.

The PCR tests were conducted for the entire 36- member squad, along with the Coaching staff, net bowlers, and the HPC staff yesterday.

The SLC said immediately upon identification, Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirmanne were directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on COVID-19.

The 36-member group commenced practices on the 29th of January, in 03 groups and at different time periods, as a precautionary measure.

The SLC further said considering the current situation, it is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the tour of the West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on the 20the of February.

Sri Lanka Cricket said in the meantime, it will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated health protocols in all its centres. (Colombo Gazette)