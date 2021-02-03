Parliament Council approves new members for Public Utilities Commission

The Parliamentary Council today approved the nominees to the Public Utilities Commission.

The Parliamentary Council held its 6th meeting today (03) under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and MP Kabir Hashim along with the Secretary General of Parliament Dammika Dasanayake were present at the Parliamentary Council meeting.

The names of Janaka Ratnayake as Chairman and Ms. Chathurika Wijesinghe, Mohan Samaranayake, Udeni Wickramasinghe and Professor Janaka Ekanayake were nominated to serve as members to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka in terms of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act, No. 35 of 2002.

A majority of the Constitutional Council members approved the nominations. (Colombo Gazette)