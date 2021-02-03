NATA warns smoking, alcohol make COVID vaccines less effective

The National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA) in Sri Lanka has warned that smoking and alcohol makes COVID vaccines less effective.

NATA Chairman Dr. Samadhi Rajapaksa said that it has been ascertained that alcohol and cigarettes reduce the immunity in the body.

As a result, it is only fair to administer the vaccine to those who do not consume alcohol or cigarettes, he said.

Dr. Rajapaksa said that people consuming alcohol and cigarettes have shown less immunity against COVID-19.

He said that if such people wish to obtain the vaccine they should refrain from consuming alcohol and cigarettes for at least six months from the date of being vaccinated.

The administration of COVID-19 vaccines commenced at selected hospitals in the Western Province in Sri Lanka on 29 January.

A large number of frontline workers have been vaccinated across the country since then. (Colombo Gazette)