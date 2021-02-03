Love flies high at Hilton Colombo

Hilton Colombo offers a grand evening for those who want to celebrate love and romance this Valentine’s Day.

Guests can impress their loved ones with a selection of exceptional dining experiences and offers, especially made for the occasion. They are sure to be wowed by the ultimate in romantic gestures on the 14th of February.

Soar the sky….Take your loved one on a helicopter tour experience with Sakurai Aviation this Valentine’s Day. If you are really set on impressing your loved one, then make it a romantic fly-away in a private helicopter! Check-in to a Luxury Suite and enjoy the frills and thrills of being pampered on this special day. The package at Rs 300,000 includes complimentary bubbly, fresh strawberries and a bouquet of red roses upon arrival, chauffeur driven private vehicle by Mal-Kay to the Heli-pad and back and on the guests’ return complimentary beverage and canapes at SunsetBlu, and private dining; a specially crafted 5-course meal at the Luxury Suite. Additional two complimentary passes for the helicopter ride is included in this package.

For lovebirds who want to celebrate romance in their own private cabana, the hotel presents ‘Romance Under The Stars’ – an intimate evening at the hotel’s poolside venue SUNSETBLU. On that special day, Cabanas around the pool will be adorned in Valentine’s Day-themed decorations exclusively for four couples seeking a romantic and dreamy ambiance. The diners may delve in an enticing 5-Course dinner accompanied by a bottle of sparkling, fresh strawberries and cream plus a red rose and chocolate for the lady. All this is available for Rs 20,000nett per couple. It’s a limited edition so early reservations are recommended to avoid disappointment.

Guests may invite their other half for a chilled out day at SUNSETBLU from 11 am onwards.

Special sharing cocktails and a set menu which includes a glass of bubbly will be available all day. DJ Hiranya will set the mood and as the night gets deeper, lovers may sweep their loved ones off their feet to groovy vibes by the ‘Redeemers’.

GRAZE KITCHEN joins in the celebration through ‘Endless love’ with an extensive selection of tea time favourites and an additional variety of Valentine-inspired desserts on the high tea buffet priced at Rs 3388nett per person. You could choose from two sittings; 1st sitting 12.30pm – 2.30pm and 2nd sitting 3pm to 5pm.

And when evening dawns the restaurant will heat up the romantic mood and make it a night to remember with a delightful romantic dinner buffet at Rs. 4888nett per person. And from the 12th to the 14th, CAFÉ KAI embraces Valentine’s Day with an array of themed cakes, cupcakes, chocolates, cookies, cards, balloons, gift items and flowers by Supreme Flora.

That’s not all….on the night before Valentine’s Day (13th) a black and red themed night “Bullet for my Valentine” will take place at SUNSETBLU. This night is directed to all who are anti-Valentine’s Day. Adorn a devils horn and be a part of this fun evening from 7pm onwards whilst DJs Hiranya & Naushad and the live band Cold Sweat, keep you entertained all night. Selected themed beverage and a la carte menu will be available.

The SUNSETBLU is also offering an attractive weekend getaway party package for just Rs 9888 nett per person.

*The overnight stay comes with a free upgrade to a deluxe room, complimentary breakfast for two at Graze Kitchen, high tea for two, complimentary local beverage of your choice and chasers at SunsetBlu with a round of hot canapes. Early check-in and late check-out is included too.

*Terms and conditions apply.

For information and reservations, please contact the F&B Reservations Desk on 2492492 or access the website www.hitoncolombo1.com . fb/HiltonColombo.