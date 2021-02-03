India reiterates call for full implementation of 13th Amendment

India today reiterated calls for the full implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob today met with Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader Rauff Hakeem,

Hakeem evaluated India’s gesture of early supply of Covid vaccines to Sri Lanka. Both sides also discussed matters pertaining to economic, financial and development cooperation opportunities.

The High Commission said that Hakeem shared his assessment about the challenges facing the Muslim community in recent times.

He also briefed about the issues involved in the forthcoming UNHRC session beginning later this month.

Deputy High Commissioner Jacob recalled the conversations between the Indian and Sri Lankan leadership since November 2019.

During the Virtual Bilateral Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in September 2020, the latter had expressed the confidence that Sri Lanka will work towards realizing the expectations of all ethnic groups.

Deputy High Commissioner reiterated India’s long standing and principled position on meaningful devolution through full implementation of 13th amendment and Provincial Councils. (Colombo Gazette)