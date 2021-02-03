Former CID chief Shani Abeysekera further remanded

Former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Director Shani Abeysekera was further remanded till the 17th of February by the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today.

He was further remanded along with two others over the case filed on charges of fabricating evidence involving former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vass Gunawardena.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in July 2020 on charges of fabricating evidence involving firearms which led to the arrest of former DIG Vass Gunawardena.

Abeysekera has been continuously further remanded over the last couple of months and was placed at the Mahara Prison.

In November 2020, it was reported that Abeysekera had contracted the coronavirus and was transferred to the Galella COVID treatment facility in Polonnaruwa.

Abeysekara was later transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Mulleriyawa after concerns were raised over him being held at the treatment facility and not a hospital. (Colombo Gazette)