Demonstration launched in Pottuvil demanding justice

A demonstration was launched in Pottuvil today demanding justice for the Tamil speaking people.

The three-day demonstration is being carried out from Pottuvil in Ampara to Polikandy in Jaffna jointly by Tamil political parties, civil organizations, and civil society members.

Tamil National Alliance MP M. A. Sumanthiran said the demonstration will continue till Saturday (06).

He further said it is to raise awareness on the Government’s continuous restrictions imposed on the minorities, illegal acquirement of lands belonging to the people in the North and East, urging the release of Tamil political prisoners, and to protest all forms of human rights violations in Sri Lanka.

The demonstration is carried out to also highlight issues surrounding the wages of estate workers, cremation of the remains of Muslim Covid victims, and those reported missing during the civil war in Sri Lanka.

MP Sumanthiran said the peaceful demonstration intends to highlight the issues and direct the attention of the international community in this regard.

It is reported that the Police have set up road blocks in a number of areas and have obtained court orders to prevent the demonstration, while investigations have also been launched against certain individuals participating in it. (Colombo Gazette)