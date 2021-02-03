Damage from Katunayake factory fire being assessed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Authorities are assessing the damage caused to a factory in the Katunayake Free Trade Zone in which a fire broke out today.

Joint Secretary of the Free Trade Zones & General Services Employees Union Anton Marcus told Colombo Gazette that the fire broke out at a recycling goods factory this morning.

He said the fire has now been contained.

Meanwhile, the Police said the fire had only damaged the recycling goods factory and had not spread to any other buildings.

They said the fire was contained jointly by the Air Force and Police attached to Katunayake, and the area fire brigade.

The Police said no casualties or injuries have been reported as yet. (Colombo Gazette)